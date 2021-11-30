Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £203.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.59.

