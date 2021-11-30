Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 288.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after buying an additional 709,206 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,021,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

KVSC stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.