Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Up 146.5% in November

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 146.5% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. 27,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,571. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

