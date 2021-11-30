Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $115.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.83. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

