Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KIGRY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 17,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,530. Kion Group has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.46.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

