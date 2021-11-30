Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.40 ($117.50).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €90.44 ($102.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.01. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($133.23). The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.21.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

