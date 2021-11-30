Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

