Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after buying an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after buying an additional 1,830,576 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.