Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $154,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $334.28 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $340.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.13. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

