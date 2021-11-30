Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $159,000 in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCR opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Leuthold Core ETF has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

