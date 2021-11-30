Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.
In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,657 shares of company stock valued at $16,902,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.