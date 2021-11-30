Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 158.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.76. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $133.87.

