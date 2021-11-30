Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $149,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.