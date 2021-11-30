Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 172.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the second quarter worth $258,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the second quarter worth $348,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CUT opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.