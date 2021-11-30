Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kraton were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

