Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Down 7.8%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s share price fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.03. 13,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,191,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 382,350 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $5,842,308.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,022,441 shares of company stock worth $29,930,315 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,673,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,576,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

