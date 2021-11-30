Kroger (KR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

