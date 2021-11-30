Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.13

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

