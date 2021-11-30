Kryll Price Hits $2.02 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $76.28 million and $17.81 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00235085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars.

