Krystal Biotech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 20,038 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,938% compared to the typical volume of 983 put options.

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

