Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.70. 13,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

