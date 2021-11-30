Landshare Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $393,395.00 (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $393,395.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $8.60 or 0.00015017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00236418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,790,359 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,890 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

