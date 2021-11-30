Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 428,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 57,905 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 807,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

