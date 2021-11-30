Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.