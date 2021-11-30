Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

