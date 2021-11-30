Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,903 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

