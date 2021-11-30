Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after acquiring an additional 472,508 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $28,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $319.12 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.41 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.37 and a 200-day moving average of $330.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

