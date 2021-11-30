LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

