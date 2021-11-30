Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

