Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Earnings Results

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Li Auto updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

LI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 392,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of -212.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Li Auto by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

