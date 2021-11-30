Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Earnings Results

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Li Auto updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
LI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 392,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of -212.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $39.35.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
