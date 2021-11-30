LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.58 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $13.43 on Friday. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

