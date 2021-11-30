Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a growth of 273.0% from the October 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,530,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LCLP opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Life Clips has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Life Clips Company Profile
See Also: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Life Clips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Clips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.