Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Update

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a growth of 273.0% from the October 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,530,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LCLP opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Life Clips has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc engages in the development, finance, production, and distribution of motion pictures and related entertainment products. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

