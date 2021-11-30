Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.30. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 10,784 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $32,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

