Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Limestone Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

LMST opened at $18.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

