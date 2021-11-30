Linde (NYSE:LIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIN. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.29.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $320.74 on Friday. Linde has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.28 and a 200-day moving average of $305.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.