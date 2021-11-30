LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $24,923.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028980 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

