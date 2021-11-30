Liquity USD Reaches Market Cap of $720.10 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $720.10 million and $19.84 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00236261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.