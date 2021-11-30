Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.17

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 8418751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

