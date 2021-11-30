Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.820-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $518 million-$532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.07 million.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.48. The company had a trading volume of 111,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.06 and a 200-day moving average of $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $232.15 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.