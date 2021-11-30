Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 55.5% in November

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,939,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Livewire Ergogenics stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 1,639,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile
