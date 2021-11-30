Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 55.5% in November

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,939,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Livewire Ergogenics stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 1,639,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Get Livewire Ergogenics alerts:

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.