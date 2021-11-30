LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSGRY opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $61.89.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

