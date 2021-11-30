$LONDON (LONDON) Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $191.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get $LONDON alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00063640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00094960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.12 or 0.07717458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,017.39 or 1.00254485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for $LONDON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $LONDON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.