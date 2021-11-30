Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIDE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. 156,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

