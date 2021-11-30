Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 114.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $160.85 and a one year high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $8,841,446. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.