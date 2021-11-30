Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:GBX opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

