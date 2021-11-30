Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in OSI Systems by 94,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.49 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,336 shares of company stock worth $8,595,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

