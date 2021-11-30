Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $724,000 Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 24.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Big Lots stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.