Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $59,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $599,702. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.00. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.