Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,700 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

SUPN stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.