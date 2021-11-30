Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Shares of LOVE opened at $65.81 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $995.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lovesac by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

